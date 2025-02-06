Blake Lively hit with another $7M lawsuit amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Blake Lively is facing another $7 million defamation lawsuit from a crisis publicist she accused of orchestrating an online smear campaign against her.
As per PEOPLE, on February 4, the Gossip Girl star hit with a legal suit from Jed Wallace of the Texas-based crisis-management firm Street Relations, Inc.,
The Wallace lawsuit was filed against Lively for alleged defamation.
In a lawsuit it is suggested that after the mom of four filed a petition on January 21 a deposition from Wallace, which was then canceled on Tuesday.
Wallace lawyer stated Lively's recent petition "conceded that Lively has no facts supporting the allegations she made against Wallace and Street in the Precursor which 'made headlines around the world' as she now, apparently under the threat of sanctions from one of Plaintiffs' attorneys, sought to 'investigate the scope of Mr. Wallace’s conduct.' "
Notably. previously the in December Lively allegeaed that Wallace was hired by Baldoni's PR team to assist in the alleged smear campaign, claiming he "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums."
In response to the lawsuit, Lively's legal team said in a statement, "Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation."
"This is not just a publicity stunt — it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department," her lawyers add.
They continued, "While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."
To note, Lively and Baldoni legal feud began in December 2024, when the actress filed a sexual-harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star.