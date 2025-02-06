Entertainment

Blake Lively hit with another $7M lawsuit amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

The 'Gossip Girl' star faced a legal suit from Jed Wallace for alleged defamation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Blake Lively hit with another $7M lawsuit amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Blake Lively is facing another $7 million defamation lawsuit from a crisis publicist she accused of orchestrating an online smear campaign against her.

As per PEOPLE, on February 4, the Gossip Girl star hit with a legal suit from Jed Wallace of the Texas-based crisis-management firm Street Relations, Inc.,

The Wallace lawsuit was filed against Lively for alleged defamation.

In a lawsuit it is suggested that after the mom of four filed a petition on January 21 a deposition from Wallace, which was then canceled on Tuesday.

Wallace lawyer stated Lively's recent petition "conceded that Lively has no facts supporting the allegations she made against Wallace and Street in the Precursor which 'made headlines around the world' as she now, apparently under the threat of sanctions from one of Plaintiffs' attorneys, sought to 'investigate the scope of Mr. Wallace’s conduct.' "

Notably. previously the in December Lively allegeaed that Wallace was hired by Baldoni's PR team to assist in the alleged smear campaign, claiming he "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums."

In response to the lawsuit, Lively's legal team said in a statement, "Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation."

"This is not just a publicity stunt — it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department," her lawyers add.

They continued, "While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."

To note, Lively and Baldoni legal feud began in December 2024, when the actress filed a sexual-harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star.

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration

Shaboozey spills on Beyoncé’s valuable advice to him during collaboration
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery

Google Photos unveils exciting new features to organize your gallery
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir reunite at 'Loveyapa' screening
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Travis Kelce gives rare remark on Kanye West after Bianca Censori Grammy stunt
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Kanye West reveals surprise plan for Super Bowl after Bianca Censori Grammys move
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady reacts
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl
Justin Bieber’s new tattoo raises eyebrows as Hailey marriage crisis rumors swirl
Travis Kelce speaks out on Taylor Swift’s Chiefs game-day outfits
Travis Kelce speaks out on Taylor Swift’s Chiefs game-day outfits
Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt
Bianca Censori’s mom breaks silence on daughter’s Grammys stunt
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Jonas Brothers ignite fan frenzy with surprise ‘Camp Rock’ trivia night visit
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Billie Eilish swoons over Ariana Grande in special joint appearance
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón