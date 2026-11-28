Kelly Osbourne has finally broken her silence months after her painful split with ex-fiancé, Kelly Osbourne
In a brief interview with The Telegraph, the youngest daughter of late musician Ozzy Osbourne revealed the real reason behind her breakup.
Kelly shared that while she was grieving over the death of her dad, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22nd last year, everything in her life treated her with immense harshness.
"I decided that the relationship I was in wasn’t healthy," the 42-year-old television personality added.
This update came months after sources confirmed to several media outlets that Kelly and a former member of the Slipknot band have called it quits.
Why did Kelly Osbourne part ways with Sid Wilson?
Months after their engagement, the former couple decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences.
Kelly and Sid have known each other for over 25 years, but they didn’t start dating until January 2022.
They welcomed son Sidney later that year in November 2022.
Sid proposed to Kelly while backstage at her late father Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert on July 5th, 2025. Ozzy tragically passed just a few weeks later.
So far, Sid Wilson has not spoken out about his separation from the singer-turned-model.
Apart from her brief split, Kelly Osbourne also dominated the headlines this year due to her dramatic weight loss, which she has addressed in several of her statements.