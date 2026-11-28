James Lowden put on his best forced smile during The Graham Norton episode after a surprise mention of James Bond.
The Dunkirk actor was one of the final contenders to play the next 007; however, the highly desirable role was bagged by Robert Pattinson.
During the episode, Sienna Spiro, who has earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, was asked about her professional dreams.
The Great Expectation singer cited Glastonbury, for which she was recently announced, and revealed she would love to perform at the Royal Albert Hall before saying, "It would be lovely if I had the chance to do a Bond song," earning laughter from the fellow guests and audiences.
The camera panned to Lowden, who appeared in an awkward state as he scratched his face in discomfort, with Norton quickly noting, "Well, never mind!"
Moreover, comedian Jack Whitehall, who previously joked about being outshone by Pattinson at Tower House School replied, "That franchise is dead to all of us," while the presenter teasingly scolded, "Stop it!".
Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on November 16, with sources sharing that his appointment had one key factor that others actors were missing: his relationship with director Denis Villeneuve.
Speaking to Variety, insiders said it was Pattinson's "shorthand" with Villeneuve that made the casting choice "inevitable", as the pair worked with the director on Dune: Part Three.
Prior to the casting announcement, many were considering Lowden as the ultimate choice, as the actor has played a spy on Slow Horses since 2022.
He has also appeared as a soldier in the 2016 BBC adaptation of War & Peace and a Spitfire pilot in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.