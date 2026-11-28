Gayle King is set to miss the next week's episode of CBS Mornings after the passing of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller.
It has been reported that Miller died at the age of 45 after a "courageous" battle with cancer.
His death was announced to CBS Mornings staff by executive producer Jon Tower in an internal memo on Friday.
"Mornings Family – I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news," read Tower message, where he shared that King's son-in-law died over the Thanksgiving holiday after a battle with cancer.
The memo added, "Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We're respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time."
In the memo, Tower also shared that King will be taking off a week from CBS Mornings to "help with family matters". King will return on December 7.
About Gayle King's daughter's family
Miller was married to King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 40, whom she shares with her ex-husband, William Bumpus.
The couple tied the knot in 2021 at the Santa Barbara, California, home of Kirby's godmother, Oprah Winfrey, two years after getting engaged.
Miller is survived by Kirby and their two children, son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.
In a statement to Page Six, Kirby's father, William G. Bumpus Jr., said that his family was "deeply devastated" by the loss.
He called Miller "a phenomenal and loving husband to daughter Kirby" as well as "a devoted father to Luca and Grayson" and a "magnificent son-in-law".