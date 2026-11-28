One of the most anticipated series of the year, HBO's Harry Potter, is set to premiere next month, and there is one actor who does not want to do anything with the upcoming project.
Reggie Absolom, 14, made his big screen debut in the recently released movie Club Kid, in which he plays Arlo, the 10-year-old son of Jordan Firstman.
The film also serves as the I Love LA star's directorial debut.
How did Reggie Absolom land the role in 'Club Kid'?
However, prior to landing the role in the comedy-drama, Reggie auditioned for Harry Potter and made it to the final stage of auditions.
As reported by Variety, while he did not end up working in the wizarding world, the series' casting director mentioned him to fellow casting director Carmer Cuba, who was looking for a young actor to play Arlo.
In an interview, Reggie was asked if he would ever go back to audition for a different character, which he shut down.
"Harry Potter is out the window. Harry Potter got me here, and I thank it for that. But I think we don't worry about it anymore," he told Variety.
When asked if he would have wanted to do both projects, Reggie shared why he does not want to be part of the Harry Potter world anymore.
"I'd rather do this. Harry Potter would have been a cool set to be on because it would have looked cool, but there would have been so many more people; I wouldn't have gotten to bond with everyone," the teen actor said.
Reggie added, "I loved everyone on this set. I had such a good time filming it, and I think J.K. Rowling's a no anyway, but Jordan is a big yes."
JK Rowling controversies
The Harry Potter author has ignited fury after making public statements about gender identity and transgender rights.
In 2019, the writer sparked backlash for supporting Maya Forstater's view that biological sex cannot change.
She has also opposed gender recognition reform legislation in Scotland and welcomed legal and policy developments defining "woman" or single-sex services by biological sex.
Following the stances, several Harry Potter actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, have publicly distanced themselves from the author.
Club Kid follows Peter (Jordan Firstman), a queer New York party promoter who learns that he has a 10-year-old son.
On the other hand, Harry Potter is set to premiere on December 25, with season 1 adapting JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone across eight episodes.