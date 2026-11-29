Britney Spears enjoyed a date night with her eldest son, Sean Preston, in New York City after a family reunion on Thanksgiving.
The pop star was seen heading to dinner with her eldest son on Friday, November 27.
Preston, 21, towered over the Gimme More crooner as they stepped out for a late-night meal at a NYC hot spot, Sartioano.
For the outing, Spears rocked a black off-the-shoulder minidress with forearm-length sleeves and a bodycon silhouette.
She complemented the outfit with a wide-brimmed black hat and knee-length leather boots.
Adding some colours to her look, she accessorised the outfit with a bright blue scarf and a pair of red finger-less gloves.
Meanwhile, Sean Preston, whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, kept it simple with a light grey hoodie and a pair of dark grey baggy jeans.
The 21-year-old recently made his runway debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 26 along with his little brother Jayden James, 20.
Britney Spears' family reunion
The outing came as Britney spend Thanksgiving with her estranged family, days after sharing a now-deleted apology post.
As reported by Page Six, the Toxic singer was in Louisiana for the Thanksgiving holiday, where she spent time with her sons Preston and James, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, brother-in-law Jamie Watson and nieces Maddie and Ivey.
Moreover, it was revealed that Britney also reunited with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.
Britney mended her relationship with her sons following her DUI arrest in Mach.
An insider previously told PEOPLE, "Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy."