JoJo Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, has seemingly broken her silence after the television star's split with Chris Hughes.
The 51-year-old Internet personality re-shared a supportive message on social media on Friday, November 27, after the Karma singer parted ways with Chris Hughes after two years of dating.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jessalynn shared, "Women empowerment. When we can stand up for ourselves and know we're worth it to do so I love you so much @itsjojosiwa. One day at a time."
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes's split rumours
This update came after an insider recently revealed that the internet personality and the Love Island star have decided to end their relationship.
So far, neither the Karma singer, 23, nor the Love Island alum, 33, has publicly addressed the breakup.
For the unversed, JoJo and Chris met while filming Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in April 2025, and they began dating a month later, then confirmed their romance that June.
The pair raised eyebrows last week when they candidly discussed their differing desires to have children during a joint appearance on the Viall Files podcast.
JoJo Siwa's mom speaks out after TV star's split with Chris Hughes: Worth it’While JoJo Siwa expressed her eagerness to become a young mom, Chris Hughes admitted he wasn’t ready for fatherhood.