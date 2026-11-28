JoJo Siwa has reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes.
On Friday, November 27th, People magazine claimed an insider close to the couple said the two have finally called it quits after two years of a brief romance.
Speaking on behalf of the reality television star, the tipster added that despite being "hurt", JoJo would keep supporting Chris, as she genuinely wished him success and luck, even without her in his life.
"JoJo is really hurt. She loved him and gave everything she had to make the relationship work. For months, behind closed doors, she kept hoping things would change," the source told the outlet.
The insider further shared the current situation of the two, who publicly announced their romance on June 2nd last year, saying, "But eventually, she realised that she deserved to feel just as loved and supported as she wanted him to feel."
"Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean she stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well," the source further added.
Latest message of JoJo Siwa
Despite these speculations, the latest Instagram post of JoJo shows that her new message for her fans was liked by Chris.
In her latest statement, the infamous American singer and dancer stated, "It’s crazy to think how much something as simple as a bow has shaped my life. Getting to continue creating and sharing them with you all means so much to me."
"As a little thank you for all your love and support, we’re celebrating Black Friday with BUY ONE BOW, GET ONE FREE at my Official Store!" she continued.
Internet reacts to Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa split rumours
Rushing to her comments section, several fans asked why she has not announced her split with Chris, while others believed that Chris's like on her post proved they have not parted ways yet.
One said, "Chris liked this pic, guys... surely they haven’t broken up?!"
"Not you announcing through a source that you’ve broken up on People magazine," another sarcastically chimed in.
While a third said, "Stop messing around and get this sorted @itsjojosiwa @chrishughesofficial you’re meant to be endgame."
So far, neither JoJo Siwa nor Chris Hughes have confirmed their split.