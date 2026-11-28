PJ Gallagher, the beloved comedian and presenter who played Principal Barry Walsh in The Young Offenders, has passed away at the age of 51.
On Saturday, November 28, his label, Lisa Richards Agency, announced the heartbreaking news, without revealing the cause of death.
In the statement, the agency noted that his family and friends were "devastated" and urged fans to give them privacy and time to come to terms with their loss.
Irish leaders remember the charming comedian after death
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin has paid tribute to the comedian, as he shared that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"A gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster, he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland. My heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time," said Martin.
Moreover, Tánaiste (the deputy head of government) Simon Harris wrote on X that Ireland had lost one of its most cherished entertainers and described Gallagher as "a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy".
Gallagher garnered fame as the co-creator and presenter of the TV show Naked Camera, in which he played several comedy characters.
He later worked on the breakfast show team at Radio Nova, alongside Jim McCabe.
Gallagher also published a memoir in 2023 titled Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home.
Following that, he made a documentary called Changing My Mind, which explored mental health issues.
He was also a stand-up comedian, podcaster and the father to young twins.