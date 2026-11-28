Pedro Pascal has revealed one truth which sent the internet into shockwaves regarding his upcoming film, Behemoth!
The Chilean-American actor began his promotional campaign for his new acting credit just a few days before its global launch.
In his interview with The Times, Pascal, 51, made a shocking confession about his new role, which he found extremely challenging to portray.
Gushing over his Game of Thrones experience, the Materialists actor jokingly confessed he would rather choose his Game of Thrones co-stars than the upcoming musical film.
The actor additionally described learning the instrument as the most challenging experience of his career, despite having previously tackled physically demanding roles and action sequences.
"I am eternally grateful for the opportunity and honour of being part of Game of Thrones, a role that changed my life forever," he added.
Speaking about his forthcoming film, Pascal stated, "There's something delicious about a character who has a big internal life and is not skilled at expressing themselves externally. To have the entire story inside you and know that you're only sharing it with the camera. That's your secret self, almost."
Inside Pedro Pascal's upcoming musical film
Behemoth! is a musical drama written and directed by Tony Gilroy, starring Pedro Pascal as cellist Alex Serian, and it is slated to open in the United States of America's theatres on December 4th, 2026.
Apart from Pedro Pascal, the upcoming movie also stars Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Will Arnett, Hank Azaria, Margarita Levieva, Alexa Swinton, and JoBeth Williams.