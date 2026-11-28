South Korean actor Hong Min-gi sparked concerns and anger in August 2026 after an alleged ex-girlfriend accused the actor of dating violence and dog abuse in a bombshell social media exposé.
Almost three months after the initial allegations, it has been reported that the girl, who is believed to be in her early 20s, has gone missing, prompting authorities to launch a search.
Police determine Hong Min-gi's ex-girlfriend's last known location
On Friday, November 27, Hong's ex-girlfriend, identified as A, family filed a missing person report with police around dawn after they failed to reach her.
Authorities have investigated the last known whereabouts of A, as it was revealed that her phone signal was last detected near Mapo Bridge in Seoul.
A's whereabouts remain unknown. Relevant authorities are working to establish her movements while continuing their search around Mapo Bridge.
Allegations against Hong Min-gi
The Study Group actor's ex-girlfriend shared a series of social media posts in August, exposing Hong's alleged dangerous behaviour, including assault and threats.
She also alleged that Hong invaded her privacy by secretly checking her mobile phone and KakaoTalk messages.
The ex-girlfriend also shared that she suffered from continuous verbal abuse and was gaslighted during their relationship.
Moreover, she alleged that even though they had already broken up, Hong forced her onto the bed, attempted sexual intercourse, and touched her body.
Following the disturbing allegations, Hong's agency denied the claims, including the actor pressuring A into an abortion.
The agency shared that it will seek legal action against the accuser.
Prior to the allegations, Hong reportedly wrapped filming Study Group 2, in which he plays Park Geon-yeop. With the recent scandal, it has not been confirmed whether he will still appear in the hit series' second season.