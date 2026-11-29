Mike Love, the founding member of the US band The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 85.
His publicist Katie Altman confirmed the heartbreaking news, as she revealed that the lyricist, who penned the band's biggest hits, including California Girls, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 28.
In her statement, Katie said, "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."
Mike Love's cause of death
No cause of death has been shared as of yet; however, as per NBC News, paramedics responded to a medical emergency in Malibu around 5 p.m. that is believed to be related to Mike.
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to pal Mike Love
John Stamos, Mike's close pal of many decades, shared an emotional tribute following his death.
Sharing an unfinished art piece he made of the Beach Boys co-founder, John penned, "Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought."
"Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much," added the singer.
Mike formed the band in 1961 in California alongside his cousins, Brian Dennis and Carl Wilson, and their friend Al Jardine.
His final performance was on October 10, at the Ryman Auditoirum in Nashville, Tennessee.