Grieving mother of the late Breaking Bad star, RJ Mitte, Dyna Mitte, celebrated her first Thanksgiving without her deceased son.
On Friday, November 27th, the late actor was remembered by his mother months after his tragic death.
"My sweet boy, RJ Mitte, today was so incredibly difficult. It is the first holiday without you. There are so many beautiful memories. I made your dressing as I always do, but it was not the same without you sneaking in to steal bites," Dyna wrote.
She continued explaining, "Your beautiful smile and endless stories are so missed. Holidays will never be the same. I love you until the end of time +."
In a second post, Dyna wrote about how "difficult" it was to face the holiday without her son.
RJ Mitte's death
This update came after RJ Mitte's death, who committed suicide at the age of 34, on October 12th, 2026.
Several days after his death, Dyna broke her silence as she reflected on grief in her first interview since RJ Mitte's death.
"We all go through some heartbreak in our lives, and we all deal with it differently. If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life," she noted.
For the unversed, RJ Mitte played Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, the teenage son of Walter White and Skyler White in Breaking Bad.