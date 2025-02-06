Khloé Kardashian reveals surprising reason for staying in shape

Khloé Kardashian has revealed surprising reason behind hitting the gym and its not for to stay fit!
During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, The Kardashians star confessed that she works out with the hope of attracting a romantic partner.
The conversation began when Khloé read a quote from celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who was a guest on the podcast.
Wasser's qoute, which she shared in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, noted, "I don't dress or work out so people will take a picture of me, I do it because I hope I'm going to get laid."
The attorney, who has represented several high-profile clients, including Kardashian's sister Kim, seemed surprised by the quote, saying, "I said that? I don't remember saying that."
However, she did acknowledge that she agrees with the sentiment.
Kardashian also went on to agree with Wasser's sentiment, saying, "Listen, I work out to get laid."
“I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this naked one day,’ and it has to look good. … one day," she added.
Khloé Kardashian has been single ever since her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids True, and Tatum.