Ben Affleck takes over Matt Damon’s role in Netflix thriller ‘Animals’

Matt Damon departed due to conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic 'The Odyssey'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Ben Affleck is stepping into the spotlight in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Animals, taking over a role originally set for his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

As per Deadline, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the Gone Girl star is set to captivate his fans with his impeccable acting skills after he was already on-board to direct the film.

However, the insiders also confirmed that Damon will remain the part of the film as he will be behind-the-scenes.

The reports suggested that the Interstellar star departed due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey.

According to the outlet, Animals will start the production in Los Angeles this April, while The Odyssey is expected to kick off the shooting in various global locations later in February.

Notably, The Last Duel stars will be producing the project under their Artists Equity banner, alongside Dani Bernfeld.

Meanwhile, the script was written by Connor McIntyre and Captain Phillips screenwriter Billy Ray.

To note, although information about the plot of Animals has largely been kept secret, the thriller will focus on a kidnapping.

