Vicky Kaushal spills beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal has spilled the beans on his first-ever interaction with wife Katrina Kaif.
During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Chhaava actor was shown the viral picture from his and Kaif’s, first interaction at an award show.
"I can’t remember which award function that was, but this is probably Screen," he reacted with a big smile.
Kaushal went on to share, "So, I was hosting, and I think this was the first time I ever met her and interacted with her. On stage, we have that gear in our ears through which we’re constantly being instructed from behind—like, ‘Do this... do that...’ It keeps guiding you, and everything is scripted.”
“But behind the stage, it was the first time we were formally introduced to each other. Yeah. So that... who knew?" (that they would get married),” he added.
The host then asked him if he was nervous before his first meeting with Kaif, to which Kaushal confidently replied, "No, No... What is there to be nervous about?"
He further added, "But she was extremely sweet. I didn’t know that she would be knowing me, but she was extremely sweet."
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.