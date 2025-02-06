World

Discover world’s tallest statues with mind-blowing heights

Let’s take a look at the 5 tallest statues in the world

The world is full of masterpieces that have made history!

Similarly, there are some of the largest statues in the world that are truly remarkable.

Let’s take a look at the 5 tallest statues in the world:

The Statue of Unity – Gujarat, India (182m)

The Statue of Unity, located in Kevadia, India is the tallest statues in the world, standing at 182 meters.

It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent leader in India’s independence movement who later became the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Spring Temple Buddha – Henan, China (128m)

Spring Temple Buddha, the world's tallest Buddha statue is located in Zhaocun township, Lushan County in China.

The statue depicts the Cosmic Buddha (Vairocana Buddha) standing on a lotus throne.

It is also called the Spring Temple Buddha because it is near a famous hot spring known for its healing qualities.

Laykyun Sekkya – Khatakan Taung, Myanmar (116m)

Laykyun Sekkya Buddha statues, which are visually striking monuments located in the village of Khatakan Taung Myanmar.

The statue depicts Guatama Buddah in two alternate states, representing the Buddhist concept of “Parinirvana,” which is the death of someone who has reached nirvana during the lifetime.

The statue was briefly the world’s tallest statue when completed, before it was surpassed by another statue on the list.

Vishwas Swaroopam – Nathdwara, India (106m)

Vishwas Swaroopam, also known as the Statue of Belief is a statue of the Hindu god Shiva depicted in a meditative pose, gazing out over the Indian countryside near Nathwara, Rajasthan, India.

It holds the title of the tallest statue of Shiva in the world.

Ushiku Daibutsu – Ushiku, Japan (100m)

Ushiku Daibutsu, a statue of Buddha was once the tallest in the world, holding that record for 15 years.

Inside the statue there is an elevator that takes visitors up 85 meters to an observation deck, where they can enjoy impressive views.

The bronze statue commemorates the birth of Shinran, a significant Japanese monk who founded the “Shin” branch of Buddhism.

The statue is believed to be the heaviest in the world, weighing over 4,000 tons.

