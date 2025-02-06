Royal

Princess Anne dismisses King Charles emotional plea amid cancer battle

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, two years after ascending to the throne

King Charles' beloved and only sister Princess Anne had a rather playful response on monarch's emotional plea.

The 76-year-old, who is believed to have always shared a very special bond with The Princess Royal was left in tears after an "emotional" conversation with Anne.

As reported by Marie Claire, an anonymous source has lift the curtain on the cancer-stricken monarch's conversation with the mother-of-two.

Reflecting on Charles' emotions on Anne's constant support towards him, especially since his cancer diagnosis, a source told Woman's Day, "The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him."

According to the source, Charles doesn't want her sister to overwork herself to give relief to the monarch during his cancer battle as he "can't bear the thought" that Princess Anne thinks she cannot retire,.

Although, "In private, he is simply overjoyed that she'll be there with him until the end."

The source further revealed that King Charles sister had a witty response on her brother's emotional plea as she jokingly told him, "Dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!"

This update comes a few days after Princess Anne hinted at her retirement plans during her solo trip to South Africa.

