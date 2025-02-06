King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls

King Charles has taken a decisive step to seemingly snub Prince Andrew after his big venture.
As per GB News, the British monarch made a strategic move as he declined an offer from the BBC and chose Amazon Prime despite the platform has released a drama based on Prince Andrew featuring the Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The Dailymail reported that Charles refused to get an offer that was virtually free hand as he preferred Amazon's service for his upcoming feature-length film.
Notably, the palace sources revealed that the monarch's upcoming documentary, has already begun filming at Dumfries house in Scotland, aims to "show, not tell" viewers how to "transform people, places and ultimately the planet.”
The palace confirmed the King is "greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV".
It focused on King's 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World which called for a "dramatic revolution."
The documentary is predicted to be broadcast in late 2025 or early 2026.
This partnership will mark the first time the royal has collaborated with Amazon Prime.
To note, the streaming service selected by the King had previously released a three-part miniseries last year that focused on Prince Andrew's controversial 2019 Newsnight interview with BBC reporter Emily Maitlis.
The drama, titled A Very Royal Scandal, also portrayed Beatrice, Eugenie, and Sarah Ferguson.
This update comes amid fresh to begin fresh probe into Prince Andrew's out of the court settlement with a sex offender and Paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein's victim, Virginia Giuffre.