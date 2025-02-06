Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Brazil defender and Real Madrid legend Marcelo calls it quits at the age of 36.
According to BBC, one of the most decorated players in the history of football, Marcelo, announced his retirement from football on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with a heartfelt video on Instagram.
The 36-year-old in a video posted on his Instagram said, “At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door, and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno. Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey!”
“My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything," he continued.
Moreover, after leaving the Brazilian club Fluminense, he joined Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 18 and spent the most successful period of the club as a key figure.
He also created history in 2021 and became the first non-Spanish player to be named club captain in 117 years.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Marcelo called him "one of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history" and expressed, “We had the privilege of watching him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends, and Real Madrid is and always will be his home."
Marcelo had an amazing career at Real Madrid. During his 15 years at the Bernabéu, he won 25 big trophies, including five European Champions League titles and six Spanish league, La Liga, titles.