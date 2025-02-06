Royal

Princess Kate’s secret hack to control Prince William’s ‘tantrum’ REVEALED

Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship secrets revealed before their 14th wedding anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025


Kate Middleton and Prince William had witness a lot of highs and lows during their relationship, but the Princess of Wales learned a secret to keep her man calm.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in two months time, a royal author lifted the lid on William's alleged “tantrums” and how Catherine manages it.

The Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants author Tom Quinn wrote, “King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking. 'They both get irritated very quickly,' one former member of staff said. 'They are very picky. It comes naturally to them.”

A source also told Mirror, “I don't know where William would be without Kate - she hasn't had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child."

Princess Kate and William got married on April 29, 2011.

The royal couple share three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

