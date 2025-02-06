Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED

Meghan Markle’s presence in Royal Palace was nothing but just “uncomfortable” for Prince William!
On Thursday, February 6, the London Times published a new article for which several palace insiders shared what they knew about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Speaking to the British journalist Tom Quinn for the publication, a junior staff member recalled that the four of them were regarded as the “Fab Four” during the “early days” of the Sussex’s marriage.
However, things turned sour among the four when Meghan’s “warm, friendly, hug-everyone approach” made both William and King Charles to “flinch” at times.
Talking about Meghan Markle’s “flirtatious” behavior, Quinn alleged that the Duchess’s over-frankness became a subject of gossip in among the Royal Palace’s staff.
“The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William,” he alleged, before noting that the American actress was “obviously not” doing so.
It was also claimed that Prince Harry’s wife’s this behavior made Prince William “uncomfortable.”
“This tactile manner made William uncomfortable because Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other,” Quinn mentioned in his report.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned estranged from the Royal Family after stepping down from their duties in 2020.