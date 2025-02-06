Royal

Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED

The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘flirting’ made Prince William ‘uncomfortable’ before her Royal exit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025

Meghan Markle’s flirtatious acts around Prince William EXPOSED


Meghan Markle’s presence in Royal Palace was nothing but just “uncomfortable” for Prince William!

On Thursday, February 6, the London Times published a new article for which several palace insiders shared what they knew about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking to the British journalist Tom Quinn for the publication, a junior staff member recalled that the four of them were regarded as the “Fab Four” during the “early days” of the Sussex’s marriage.

However, things turned sour among the four when Meghan’s “warm, friendly, hug-everyone approach” made both William and King Charles to “flinch” at times.

Talking about Meghan Markle’s “flirtatious” behavior, Quinn alleged that the Duchess’s over-frankness became a subject of gossip in among the Royal Palace’s staff.

“The hugging and cheek-kissing fueled gossip among the staff that Meghan was flirting with William,” he alleged, before noting that the American actress was “obviously not” doing so.

It was also claimed that Prince Harry’s wife’s this behavior made Prince William “uncomfortable.”

“This tactile manner made William uncomfortable because Meghan hugged him virtually every time they bumped into each other,” Quinn mentioned in his report.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned estranged from the Royal Family after stepping down from their duties in 2020.

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit

King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing

Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate

Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
King Charles shares update on Princess Anne's hospital visit
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
Prince William opens up about things he ‘loves’ in new outing without Kate
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
King Felipe, Queen Letizia receive special honour in joint appearance
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation
Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles
Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles
Princess Kate’s secret hack to control Prince William’s ‘tantrum’ REVEALED
Princess Kate’s secret hack to control Prince William’s ‘tantrum’ REVEALED
Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance