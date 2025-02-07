Queen Camilla opens big medical facility after King Charles emotional outing

Queen Camilla has opened a huge medical facility after King Charles’ emotional outing.
The Queen Consort of the UK launched a new initiative by opening Sexual Assault Referral Centres.
Buckingham Palace made the announcement on about her royal engagement on Thursday and wrote, “SARCs are Sexual Assault Referral Centres that offer medical, practical, and emotional support to people who have been sexually assaulted.’
The caption further read, “The Queen has opened Exeter’s new purpose-built SARC, touring its new facilities and meeting the dedicated staff who offer compassionate care to everyone who walks through the door.”
Camilla met the medical staff and support group during the outing.
For the opening, she wore a long green coat.
“The Queen also saw firsthand how wash bags - offered to service users in post-examination rooms - help restore dignity in difficult moments. This nationwide initiative, inspired by Her Majesty in 2017, continues thanks to @bootsuk and @inkinddirect,” the statement concluded.
Camilla’s appearance came after King Charles stepped out to meet Polish association.
The British monarch toured touring around the organization and learned about the paintings and frames in his public engagement.