Princess William shifts focus on new ‘project’ after major royal engagement

The Prince of Wales finds 'joy' in solo public apperance without Princess Kate

  • February 07, 2025
Princess William has found “joy” in new “project” after solo public engagement without Princess Kate.

Earlier this week, Kate Middleton launched The Shaping Us Framework to spread the importance of emotional and social skills for mental and physical well-being.

On Thursday, February 6, the Prince of Wales visited Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed, which is run by volunteers.

William and Kate’s official Instagram account posted a clip from his latest outing.

The future King can be seen working on a project and building something related to home in the shared clip.

He wrote, “Making friends, Learning new skills, Working on different projects together.”


The statement further read, “The Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed is run by volunteers, meets weekly and helps build a sense of community among the men and women of the local area. Such a joy to join them today.”

In the same outing, William attended a roundtable hosted by Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies).

King Charles’ oldest son talked about “combatting loneliness and rural isolation” during the meeting and highlighted the importance young farmers in the field.

