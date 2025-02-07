'Main Hoon Na 2': Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan team up again after 10 years?

Trending

  • February 07, 2025
Farah Khan has confirmed that a sequel to the beloved Bollywood film Main Hoon Na is in the works as she expressed her desire to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the project.

As per PInkvilla, a source shared that the Main Hoon Na 2 is in the development stage at Red Chillies.

The insider said, “Main Hoon Na is the first film produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the film is very close to their heart.”

They added, “Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2, and Shah Rukh has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel. Farah is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as also the ones working with Red Chillies.”

“SRK is clear to not make a sequel just for the sake of it and is well aware of the fan following that Main Hoon Na has among the cinema-going audience,” the tipster revealed.

The source mentioned, “He has asked Farah and his in-house team of writers to honestly work on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of first part. He is expected to hear the first draft by mid-2025 and then take a call on the same. The script is presently in the development stage.’

To note, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have previously worked together on Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

