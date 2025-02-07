Entertainment

Travis Kelce addresses Super Bowl proposal amid Taylor Swift baby rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Travis Kelce has seemingly responded to the most searched query of the week, if he will propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025.

On Wednesday, February 5, the NFL player shared his thoughts on the diamond rings at a Super Bowl press conference.

As per a clip shared by PEOPLE, a reported asked the athlete if he thinks diamonds are good investment, prompting a to get a reply on proposal rumours.

Travis replied, “Yeah,” to which the journalist further asked, “Are you in the market to buy them?”

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not give a clear answer if he will proposal to the pop icon or not.

“I like the earrings I like the necklaces you know,” he noted.

In another conversation during the conference, he gushed about the Love Story singer’s fashion sense.

The 35-year old player noted, “I wouldn’t say we necessarily coordinate but Tay is always gonna be dressed head-to-toe, looking the flyest.”

His statement came after a source close to the couple told Heat magazine that having a “baby” is on their “cards.”

