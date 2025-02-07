Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set dance floor on fire at her brother's sangeet

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at her brother’s sangeet with her husband Nick Jonas.
Nick joined his wife on the dance floor to flaunt his killer moves in one viral clip.
Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya had a sangeet event on Thursday evening.
In the shared clips from the event, The Sky Is Purple star can be seen grooving to Darling from her 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, the title track from Shahid Kapoor's 2004 film Dil Maange More, Dhan Te Nan from her and Shahid's 2009 film Kaminey and Balle Balle from the 2004 movie Bride and Prejudice.
Nick Jonas' special performance with dad Kevin Jonas:
For the special event, Nick sang many hit tracks including Maan Meri Jaan.
He even performed the Jonas Brothers' song When You Look Me In The Eyes with his father Kevin Jonas.
Priyanka was also spotted dancing with Neelam and Siddharth Chopra on the stag.
The Dostana starlet looked dazzling in navy blue lehenga with her hair parted from middle.
She finished the look with silver necklace and silver bangles.
Meanwhile, Nick went for a colour-coordinating outfit with his wife.