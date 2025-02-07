Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit

Justin Bieber has seemingly debunked rising health concerns in the a post after clinic visit.
On Wednesday, the Peaches hitmaker, 30, visited a wellness clinic, which offers a range of treatments for those who want to elevate their wellness routine.
Justin posted a snaps from his game session on Instagram on February 6, 2025.
In the shared photos, he can be seen dribbling a ball on the court, hinting at his fitness and good health.
The That Should Be Me singer wore a pair of white shorts, blue shirt and a pair of blue sport shoes.
He finished the look with a grey beanie.
Justin captioned the post, “My dog @cbrickley603.”
Shortly after he posted the carousel of images, his fans swarmed the comment section with well wishes.
A fan commented, “Bieber, we love you, bro! I'm getting really worried about your health, though. Please take care of yourself and prioritize your well-being. We need you to keep creating and inspiring us!”
Another wrote, "I'm not sure what's going on with Justin, but it's clear he's struggling. As a fan, it's hard to see him like this.”
Earlier this week, Justin was spotted enjoying a cute date with wife Hailey Bieber in New York.