Miley Cyrus endorses 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' original song with moving shoutout 

Miley Cyrus is showcasing unwavering support for the upcoming film, Avatar: Ash and Fire.
On Wednesday, October 22, the Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram account to express heartfelt gratitude for being a part of the new movie through her new rendition.
"Honoured to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me," Cyrus captioned her post.
She continued, "Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true."
According to media reports, the Grammy-winning artist recorded a new song, Dream as One, for the soundtrack of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The song is a subtle tribute to her Malibu home, which she lost tragically in the Woolsey fire in 2018.
Avatar: Ash and Fire – which is arriving in theatres on December 12 – new song Dream as One will be released on November 14, 2025.
In the new film, the stars reprise their roles, including Jake Scully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, respectively.
Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet also play lead roles in the highly anticipated movie.