Selena Gomez shares adorable post-wedding moments on Instagram

Selena Gomez has offered fans a glimpse into her life following her wedding.
Taking to Instagram, The Fetish singer and actress shared a carousel of candid and elegant images showing her new look, while enjoying intimate moments with husband Benny Blanco, and fashion details.
The post comes after Selena appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed why she kept her wedding private, stating, “I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me.”
The carousel features Selena in a stylish lace halter gown embroidered with the couple’s initials, and two other custom-designed looks from Ralph Lauren.
The latest photos capture moments of warmth and relaxation.
The carousel opened with an image where the Love On star is seen laughing brightly in front of an orange backdrop, wearing a chic black jacket over a white top, sitting beside a man using his phone.
While the second photo shows Selena smiling with a friend spending a quality time at home, her hair tied up loosely as she leans in with joy.
The other images capture a cozy night in home — someone holding a bowl of sliced cucumbers while enjoying a quality time while watching a basketball game on TV and sharing cozy moments with friends, radiating positivity and warmth.
Shortly after, the post went viral as fans flocked the comments, showering the People You May Know singers an immense love.
A fan wrote, “Your photo dumps always make my day a little brighter love youuuu.”
“You’re honestly the definition of effortless beauty,” another fan wrote.
Third fan wrote, “I love how you're living your best life.”