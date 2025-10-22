Entertainment

Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private

The 'Calm Down' artist and Benny Blanco exchanged marital vows in the presence of A-list celebrities, close pals and family

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private
Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private 

Selena Gomez has always kept her personal life private — especially her wedding.

In an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show on October 21, 2025, the 33-year-old singer explained why she chose to keep her wedding with Benny Blanco mostly out of the spotlight.

“I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me,” the Calm Down artist stated.

Taking to Instagram, The Who Says singer shared a few glimpses three days after the intimate ceremony, revealing stunning floral setup, a heart-shaped cake, and her three custom Ralph Lauren gowns.

The lovebird’s whirlwind romance culminated in a beautiful wedding ceremony on September 27, 2025, where the couple exchanged marital vows in the presence of A-list celebrities, close pals and family.

Selena walked down the aisle in a lace gown before changing into a short Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.

Blanco also shared a few pictures from their wedding, including close-ups of Selena’s rings and long-veil.

The 37-year-old penned down, “I married a real-life Disney princess.”

Selena later posted some unseen wedding photos white congratulating longtime friend Taylor Swift on her album The Life of a Showgirl, showcasing both the celebrities celebrating sweet moments together. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl
The halftime Super Bowl ceremony will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February next year

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'
'Emily in Paris' season 5 is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
Dancing with the Stars skipped the eliminations last week, with host Julianne Hough explaining, 'We couldn’t send anyone home tonight'

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022 after spending a decade together

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' starlet opened up about her daring style choice

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard starrer ‘Stranger Things’ is set to release Season 5 on November 26, 2025

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker sparks fan frenzy by announcing exciting concerts in the Latin American countries for his upcoming tour

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears
Millie Bobby Brown revealed how she felt filming one of the most shocking moments of ‘Stranger Things’

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere
The ‘Gifted’ actress exudes ethereal glam at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Regretting You’

Chris Brown ex-writer Kevin McCall cries over hardship amid his feud

Chris Brown ex-writer Kevin McCall cries over hardship amid his feud
Kevin McCall revealed that his Chris Brown's credits no longer bring in money

Kourtney Kardashian posts rare snaps in sweet tribute to Kim’s 45th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian posts rare snaps in sweet tribute to Kim’s 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian received love from her sisters Khloé and Kourtney on her milestone 45th birthday

Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz

Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz
Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon’s sizzling move brings heat to ‘Regretting You’ premiere