Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private 

Selena Gomez has always kept her personal life private — especially her wedding.
In an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show on October 21, 2025, the 33-year-old singer explained why she chose to keep her wedding with Benny Blanco mostly out of the spotlight.
“I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me,” the Calm Down artist stated.
Taking to Instagram, The Who Says singer shared a few glimpses three days after the intimate ceremony, revealing stunning floral setup, a heart-shaped cake, and her three custom Ralph Lauren gowns.
The lovebird’s whirlwind romance culminated in a beautiful wedding ceremony on September 27, 2025, where the couple exchanged marital vows in the presence of A-list celebrities, close pals and family.
Selena walked down the aisle in a lace gown before changing into a short Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.
Blanco also shared a few pictures from their wedding, including close-ups of Selena’s rings and long-veil.
The 37-year-old penned down, “I married a real-life Disney princess.”
Selena later posted some unseen wedding photos white congratulating longtime friend Taylor Swift on her album The Life of a Showgirl, showcasing both the celebrities celebrating sweet moments together.