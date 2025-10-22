Entertainment

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl

The halftime Super Bowl ceremony will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February next year

Bad Bunny is to be replaced by the legendary singer, George Strait, at the upcoming halftime show next year. 

Entertainment Weekly recently reported that there is a petition circulating online regarding fans strongly urging the Super Bowl authorities to replace the Puerto Rican rapper and singer for the upcoming show. 

"In recent years, this performance has leaned increasingly towards modern pop and international artists," the petition argues on social media. 

It continued, "While this approach certainly broadens the audience, it's pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today."

They further stated that Strait, "is not only a legend in the country music genre but a staple in American musical history" as his ability to garner fans attraction with his superhit renditions resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers.

While they highly criticized Bad Bunny in comparison to the country musicians' values and contributions in the musical industry. 

"Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage," fans raised their concerns. 

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.   

