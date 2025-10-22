Victoria Beckham breaks silence David's extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos 

Victoria Beckham has addressed her husband, David Beckham's, affair with Dutch model Rebecca Loos.
In a conversation with Alex Cooper in his infamous Call Her Daddy podcast, the former Spice Girls alum discussed the alleged romantic link with the 48-year-old fashionista.
"Do you know we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary," Victoria replied to the host.
She additionally reflected, "And by the way, people said it wouldn’t work … 26 years!” before adding that she was undeterred by the speculation, saying that they, as a couple, have always “ridden the damn storm."
Meanwhile, promoting her new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, the mom-of-four did not reference the affair directly.
This report comes shortly after Rebecca Loos made bombshell claims about her affair with former footballer David Beckham.
The Dutch model said in a statement that she had been romantically connected with the English footballer for four months.
Earlier this year, Rebecca claimed that her alleged affair with David Beckham happened while he was married to Victoria Beckham.