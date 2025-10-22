Entertainment

Victoria Beckham breaks silence David's extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos

The former Spice Girls alum opened up about her husband's alleged affair with the Dutch model

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Victoria Beckham breaks silence Davids extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos
Victoria Beckham breaks silence David's extra marital affair with Rebecca Loos 

Victoria Beckham has addressed her husband, David Beckham's, affair with Dutch model Rebecca Loos. 

In a conversation with Alex Cooper in his infamous Call Her Daddy podcast, the former Spice Girls alum discussed the alleged romantic link with the 48-year-old fashionista.

"Do you know we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary," Victoria replied to the host.

She additionally reflected, "And by the way, people said it wouldn’t work … 26 years!” before adding that she was undeterred by the speculation, saying that they, as a couple, have always “ridden the damn storm."

Meanwhile, promoting her new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, the mom-of-four did not reference the affair directly.

This report comes shortly after Rebecca Loos made bombshell claims about her affair with former footballer David Beckham.

The Dutch model said in a statement that she had been romantically connected with the English footballer for four months.

Earlier this year, Rebecca claimed that her alleged affair with David Beckham happened while he was married to Victoria Beckham. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Selena Gomez shares adorable post-wedding moments on Instagram

Selena Gomez shares adorable post-wedding moments on Instagram
The 'Fetish' singer and actress shared a carousel of candid and elegant images showing her new look

Ethan Hawke breaks down over his gut-wrenching role in 'Blue Moon'

Ethan Hawke breaks down over his gut-wrenching role in 'Blue Moon'
The new Broadway musical-drama film, 'Blue Moon' will premiere on Friday this week

Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private

Selena Gomez opens up about keeping her wedding with Benny Blanco private
The 'Calm Down' artist and Benny Blanco exchanged marital vows in the presence of A-list celebrities, close pals and family

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl

George Strait to replace Bad Bunny at an upcoming 2026 Super Bowl
The halftime Super Bowl ceremony will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in February next year

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins brings stylish Rome getaway for new season of 'Emily in Paris'
'Emily in Paris' season 5 is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
Dancing with the Stars skipped the eliminations last week, with host Julianne Hough explaining, 'We couldn’t send anyone home tonight'

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style

North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022 after spending a decade together

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' starlet opened up about her daring style choice

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard starrer ‘Stranger Things’ is set to release Season 5 on November 26, 2025

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker sparks fan frenzy by announcing exciting concerts in the Latin American countries for his upcoming tour

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears

‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears
Millie Bobby Brown revealed how she felt filming one of the most shocking moments of ‘Stranger Things’

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere

McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere
The ‘Gifted’ actress exudes ethereal glam at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Regretting You’