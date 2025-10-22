Entertainment

Kylie Jenner mourns heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog 'Norman'

Kylie Jenner shares a carousel of images with a heartfelt tribute in the loving memory of her old pet

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kylie Jenner has announced the loss of her beloved Italian Greyhound, Norman, who died after nearly 13 years.

Taking to Instagram on October 22, 2025, the 28-year-old shared a carousel of images with a heartfelt tribute in the loving memory of her old pet.

Kylie penned, “In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one.”

The beauty mogul continued, “Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received. Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share.

“My sweet Normyyyy,” Kylie concluded. “My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever.”

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and pals flooded the comments with condolences.

Kylie’s close friend wrote, “Love u forever normi bear.”

A fan wrote, “o incredibly sorry for your loss kylie, it's so hard losing a pet.”

Kylie’s other friend Justine Skye commented, “Nooooo ! Norman” 

