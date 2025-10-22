Kylie Jenner mourns heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog 'Norman'

Kylie Jenner has announced the loss of her beloved Italian Greyhound, Norman, who died after nearly 13 years.
Taking to Instagram on October 22, 2025, the 28-year-old shared a carousel of images with a heartfelt tribute in the loving memory of her old pet.
Kylie penned, “In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one.”
The beauty mogul continued, “Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received. Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share.
“My sweet Normyyyy,” Kylie concluded. “My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever.”
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and pals flooded the comments with condolences.
Kylie’s close friend wrote, “Love u forever normi bear.”
A fan wrote, “o incredibly sorry for your loss kylie, it's so hard losing a pet.”
Kylie’s other friend Justine Skye commented, “Nooooo ! Norman”