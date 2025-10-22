Ethan Hawke breaks down over his gut-wrenching role in 'Blue Moon' 

Ethan Hawke recently opened up about his heartbreaking experience of portraying his role in the new Broadway drama, Blue Moon.
The 54-year-old American actor and writer attended the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last month, where he shared why he was not initially ready to portray the personal and professional collapse of real-life lyricist Lorenz Hart for the period drama.
Hawke highlighted that portraying the mental health struggles of the legendary lyricist was not easy; it was not easy to recognize the anxieties and self-destructive impulses that disturbed him throughout the film.
"I've spent my life with theatre people, and I felt like I knew him. You know, I felt like I spent a couple of months with old Larry. I know this dude, and I love him, and I admire him, and he breaks my heart," the Black Phone 2 star explained at a press conference during the recent event, where the film screened.
He additionally praised the movie's plot and admitted that he has garnered people’s love through this role.
The new musical-drama film, Blue Moon, is scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday, October 24, 2025.