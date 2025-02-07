Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview

Karla Sofía Gascón opened up about director's Jacques Audiard interview, who has cut ties with her after past tweets resurfaced.
The 52-year-old actress turned to her Instagram to apologies once again for her remarks, sharing that she will distance herself from Emilia Pérez, to avoid any negative attention on to the film.
On Friday, Karla posted a picture of the cast, and began her statement noting, "Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself."
She continued, "hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference."
"I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt along the way," the Rebelde actress concluded.
Previously, in an interview with Deadline, Jacques Audiard, while discussing Karla shared, "I haven’t spoken to her and I don’t want to."
Furthermore, the Emilia Pérez director called her actions "self-destructive," and shared his confusion behind the way Karla acts and presents her self, adding, "I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it."
Notably, Karla Sofía Gascón landed in hot water after her past tweets, where she made racists and Islamophobic comments came to light following Oscar-nomination, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.