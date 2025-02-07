Entertainment

Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview

'Emilia Pérez' director Jacques Audiard had called Karla Sofía Gascón's actions "inexcusable"

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 07, 2025
Karla Sofía Gascón takes huge step to save Emilia Pérez amid recent controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón takes huge step to save 'Emilia Pérez' amid recent controversy 

Karla Sofía Gascón opened up about director's Jacques Audiard interview, who has cut ties with her after past tweets resurfaced. 

The 52-year-old actress turned to her Instagram to apologies once again for her remarks, sharing that she will distance herself from Emilia Pérez, to avoid any negative attention on to the film.

On Friday, Karla posted a picture of the cast, and began her statement noting, "Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself."

Karla Sofía Gascón apologies for past tweets after Jacques Audiard interview

She continued, "hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference."

"I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt along the way," the Rebelde actress concluded.

Previously, in an interview with Deadline, Jacques Audiard, while discussing Karla shared, "I haven’t spoken to her and I don’t want to."

Furthermore, the Emilia Pérez director called her actions "self-destructive," and shared his confusion behind the way Karla acts and presents her self, adding, "I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it."

Notably, Karla Sofía Gascón landed in hot water after her past tweets, where she made racists and Islamophobic comments came to light following Oscar-nomination, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money

Ivanka Trump caught in shocking scandal over misuse of USAID money
Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Karan Johar pays heartfelt birthday tribute to his twin kids: 'beyond lineage'

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram

Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Diddy reacts to Kanye West’s plea for his freedom amid jail sentence
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West sparks reactions by following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Instagram
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Kanye West ex Julia Fox mocks Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt with 'topless' look
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Dolly Parton launches new venture after Sabrina Carpenter collaboration
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit
Justin Bieber debunks health concerns in new post after clinic visit
Taylor Swift meets Selena Gomez before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift meets Selena Gomez before Travis Kelce's 2025 Super Bowl
Angelina Jolie pays emotional tribute to late mother at prestigious awards
Angelina Jolie pays emotional tribute to late mother at prestigious awards
Justin Bieber makes shaggy appaearance with Hailey, Kendall Jenner amid ‘split’ rumours
Justin Bieber makes shaggy appaearance with Hailey, Kendall Jenner amid ‘split’ rumours
Angelina Jolie makes rare comments about daughter Shiloh at Santa Barbara Festival
Angelina Jolie makes rare comments about daughter Shiloh at Santa Barbara Festival