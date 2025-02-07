Entertainment

Kendall Jenner constructs new home days after LA wildfire evacuation

The American supermodel Kendall Jenner builds new home after leaving LA property due to wildfires

  February 07, 2025
Kendall Jenner has recently shared a few glimpses of her new property days after escaping from her Los Angeles home due to devastating wildfires.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the supermodel released a series of images featuring her new wooden house, which she deleted after a few hours of posting.

In the viral images, the 29-year-old supermodel-turned-reality star showcased the front view of her house, which was reportedly made of dark wood.

Another snapshot revealed the creative process involved a carousel of samples positioned on a wooden table.

Kendall wrote over the photos, "My first ever ground-up home build is nearly finished."

According to Daily Mail, the 29-year-old renowned model previously bought a $8.5 million Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills, California, in 2017.

This post of the fashionista came after she evacuated her stunning LA mansion alongside her Kardashian sisters and mother.

According to TMZ, an insider revealed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner have left their homes after receiving the orders from authorities.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has not disclosed where they all have been staying after leaving their respective houses.

As of now, Kendall Jenner has not officially revealed the further details of her new mansion. 

