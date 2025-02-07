Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez plans new venture with Kim Kardashian support after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage crumbled after two years

  February 07, 2025
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly exploring the idea of a reality TV show on her life following her rumored split from Ben Affleck and she already has Kim Kardashian’s support.

As per Radaronline, the Unstoppable star is reportedly considering a reality show about her life after divorcing fourth husband, the Gossip Girl star.

The sources also revealed that Lopez’s close pal Kim Kardashian is encouraging her to enter the reality TV world.

An insider shared, "J Lo needs people to like her if she wants any sort of chance at a comeback. Unfortunately, she's never been so unpopular.

The source continued, "That's why she's looking to do a reality show. It would be a great way to prove she's not as nasty as everyone seems to think."

According to the insider, "Ben has come out that breaking looking like the winner, and if she doesn't do something drastic to change that, she's always going to be branded toxic."

After multiple career setbacks Lopez is ready “to take risks and think outside the box,” however, the fans think “reality TV is beneath her, it's a widely popular format and a great way to reach fans.”

Notably, The Kardashians star showed her “support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben. She's been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a fashion stylist, too.”

The source added, "Kim has encouraged J.Lo to embrace a sexier look these past six months, and it's really helped her get her confidence back."

To note, Lopez filed divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

