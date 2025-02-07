Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost eye TV collaboration after ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ success

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may be bringing their on-screen chemistry to television, as a potential TV collaboration is reportedly “on the table.”
As per Life & Style, a source shared that after a success of Fly Me to the Moon the couple is supporting each other in the adjustment and exploring different projects.
The source said, “Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too.”
They added, “He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together.”
“In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home-life. Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus,” the source shared.
According to the source, Johansson and Jost are not like other couples who couldn’t work together but in their case they can and “that’s exciting.”
The source added, “They’re both super busy right now so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels but it is on the table.”
To note, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in 2020 and they share two children together.