Prince Christian receives new role after King Frederik leaves Denmark

The Danish Royal Palace gives Crown Prince Christian a major responsibility as King Frederik is out of the country

  • February 07, 2025
Crown Prince Christian has earned a new role after his father King Frederik seemingly left Denmark.

As per Hello!, the Danish royal palace has listed the 19-year-old as acting as regent from February 7 to Sunday February 16, indicating that Frederik is out of the country.

However, the palace has not revealed where Frederik has travelled or if Queen Mary is travelling with him.

Some reports are suggesting that the royal couple are on a private holiday with their youngest children, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Christian moved out of the royal family's residence and started his military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Grand Hussar Regiment) on Monday.

On February 5, the Queen of Denmark celebrated her big day with family.

The Palace paid tribute to her by sharing a new portrait on Instagram, “Her Majesty the Queen has a birthday and turns 53 today. On the occasion of the birthday, a new portrait of the Queen is published. The portrait was taken by photographer Steen Evald at Amalienborg.”


Moreover, Frederik celebrated Denmark's fourth world handball title this week.

