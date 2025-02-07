Entertainment

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate hits back at trolls months after singer's death

Liam Payne passed away in October last year after tragically falling from his hotel's balcony in Palermo

  • February 07, 2025
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, clapped back at the trolls for making fun of the outfit she wore at her late boyfriend's funeral.

In a conversation with The Sun, the 25-year-old influencer heartbrokenly revealed that she received death threats and insensitive comments after what she wore to the deceased singer’s funeral.

She also disclosed that she had to delete all his social media accounts due to threatening calls and messages she was receiving at that time.

"I genuinely wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time. That's how he would want to see me, and that's how I would want him to see to remember me by Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be, and just have a thick skin," Kate added.

She further stated, "That's one thing he always taught me. He grew up in this life, and he always was just so positive about it and said, 'Don't let any hate get to you."

These rare remarks of Kate came after she attended her late beau's funeral in a glamorous style, after which she received severe criticism for wearing an unethical outfit and makeup at the singer’s death rituals.

For those unaware, Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony of his hotel in Palermo. 

