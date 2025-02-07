Aamir Khan’s son Junaid breaks silence on ‘Loveyapa’ criticism 

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, has broken his silence on criticism over his dancing skills in latest film, Loveyapa.
During a recent interview with Money Control, Khan responded to the critic, trolling him over his dancing skills.
"I think I am not a very good dancer, and people make fun of me for that. It is probably expected. I think it's okay. I don't particularly mind it so much,” he told the outlet with a smile.
Khan further added, "I think that beyond a point, you know, we are all trying to get our film out there as much as possible. As long as you know about the film and if it makes you watch the trailer, then it's okay—you can make fun of me a little bit.”
He also shared that his publicist team keeps him informed about online chatter and trolling.
Loveyapa, a rom-com directed by Advait Chandan, was released in theaters on February 7, 2025.
The film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, has been generating buzz, despite facing competition from other releases.
Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj last year.