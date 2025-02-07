Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family 

Trending

  February 07, 2025
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir have welcomed another addition to their family.

The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram stories on Friday to announce the arrival of her sister Aisha Zafar Khan's first baby.

"I'm officially a khala now," Sarah announced, adding, "MashAllah MashAllah MashAllah."

Sarah also shared a heartwarming photo of her sister cradling a baby, appearing to be her and Falak's adorable daughter, Alyana.

The new addition of the family comes after Sarah expressed her desire for more babies with husband Falak.

She shared a slew of pictures on Falak's birthday with one featuring him and Alyana sharing a tender hug.

“I could give you something special today but let’s be real I already gifted you the best present ever: your child," she wrote on Instagram in December.

Meanwhile, on the next photo, she penned, “I want to expand our family from three to eight."

“Happy Birthday to my one and only,” Sarah wrote along the next picture.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 and welcomed daughter, Alyana Falak in October 2021.

