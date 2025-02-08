Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip welcome first baby girl 

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip are now parents of four!
The Swedish royal family announced the arrival of Princess Sofia, and Prince Carl Philip's fourth child on February 7.
"Today, Friday 7th February at 1.10 p.m., HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a daughter at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm," the announcement on the royal family's website noted.
The new baby is the royal couple’s first daughter after three sons Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.
They further added, "The baby weighs 3645 grams and is 49 centimetres long. Prince Carl Philip was present at Danderyd Hospital throughout the birth."
The new baby, whose name is yet to be revealed, will have a princess title as she has joined the line of succession behind her brothers.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip announced their fourth pregnancy on September 2, telling the public their fourth child was due in February.
“Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child,” a statement, shared by the Swedish Royal Household at the time, reads.
Prince Carl Philip, who tied the knot with Princess Sofia in June 2015, is the fourth in line to the Swedish throne.
He is the only son and second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.