Khloé Kardashian opens up about struggles after Lamar Odom reunion

Khloé Kardashian recently made rare remarks about her lonely life after she reunited with her ex-husband Lamar Odom in the first episode of The Kardashians season 6.
In the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, the mother-of-two shared that she became a 'crazy reclusive' in her late 30s.
Khloé began, "It started with COVID and then just life, and then I somehow lost all my confidence and became very reclusive, which is so not my personality."
"I'd been begging to be 40 for two years. I was like, I've got to get out of the 30s. So when I was 39, I was really intentional about shedding all the drama I'd been dealing with," the Good American founder stated.
During the show, she also disclosed that chatting and having conversations with people helped her navigate issues like isolation and others.
"Chatting comes really easy to me, it's interesting. I get interviewed so much, but steering the ship and interviewing someone else is a whole different game," the 40-year-old socialite said.
Khloé made these comments after her former husband made a surprise appearance in the initial episode of The Kardashians' season six.
On the first episode of the superhit series, the 45-year-old former basketball player brought roses and champagne to Malika Haqq’s house to meet the socialite for the first time since they got divorced in 2016.
However, the reality TV star neither commented about her past relationship with Lamar Odom nor about their recent reunion in her podcast.
Khloé Kardashian's podcast Khloé in Wonderland is streamed on her YouTube channel every Wednesday.