Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ met Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet?

Princess Lilibet was born in California in June 2021 after parents departed the UK in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025


A royal expert has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton might have “privately met” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet.

According to royal correspondent Danielle Stacey, it has "never been officially confirmed" whether the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have ever met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child.

"It has never been officially confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have met Princess Lilibet,” HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said.

Princess Lilibet was born in California in June 2021 after parents departed the UK in 2020 and has only made one visit to the UK.

During the visit, which took place in June 2022 for Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Lilibet enjoyed a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.

However, according to reports, the Wales children were unable to attend due to a royal engagement in Cardiff.

While it is unclear whether the cousins have met, Stacey claimed that a private meeting could have taken place at the time.

“They may have spent some time privately with their niece during her first visit to the UK in June 2022 to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. However, Prince Harry only shared details about his children's reunion with their grandmother in his memoir, Spare,” she added.

The Princess of Wales previously confirmed that she had not met Princess Lilibet, during a visit to Cornwall with Jill Biden in 2021.

