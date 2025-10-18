Royal

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See

The Jordanian Royal Couple, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, share heartwarming glimpse from their recent trip to Europe

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Abdullah and Queen Rania are taking a trip down memory lane.

On Saturday, October 18, the Jordanian Royal Couple took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court to share a lovely glimpse from their recent trip to Europe.

The striking photo, taken during their visit to Rome, showed the monarch dressed in a fitted blue suit paired with a white shirt and maroon tie, as he walked through a magnificent venue.

Following him was Queen Rania, glowing in a stunning green dress, featuring a collar neck and adorned with buttons in the center. She also wore a gold belt to accentuate her slim waist.

To further complement her look, the mother of four carried a handbag and wore black heels, with her hair styled in big, voluminous curls.

“Their Majesties in Rome during a European tour,” captioned the Royal Court.

Fans’ reactions:

King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s beautiful photo quickly garnered heartfelt reactions from royal fans.

“Our King and Queen,” gushed one, while another penned, “Indeed she is a queen.”

A third wished, “May God protect them and prolong their lives and keep you for us, our Lord, the support and memory of the country.”

“Beautiful royal couple,” praised a fourth.

During their Europe trip, King Abdullah and Queen Rania visited several European countries, including Italy, Sweden, and Hungary.

