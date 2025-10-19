King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew

After King Charles pushed Prince Andrew to give up on his royal titles, he is now been urged to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the same fate.
On Friday, October 17, the monarch’s younger brother shocked media and royal watchers by giving up on his Duke of York and several other titles amid the ongoing media and public scrutiny over his Jeffrey Epstein scandals.
“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” stated Andrew in his statement.
He continued, “With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”
After the Duke of York’s shocking move, GB News journalist Nana Akua and several royal fans are now demanding that King Charles extend the same treatment to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who resigned from their royal duties to relocate to the United States.
In her latest opinion article, Nana Akau ridiculed Meghan Markle’s failed business ventures and persistent efforts to succeed
Referring to Prince Andrew’s loss of title, she stated, “This is what the King should do with Prince Harry, that way Meghan Markle will no longer be The Duchess of Sussex, a place she is unlikely to visit as by all accounts she has refused to set foot in the UK again.”
“Not even sure she actually knows where Sussex is,” Nana mocked.
Meanwhile, royal fans also demanded the same on social media, with one commenting, “It’s happened!!!! now it’s time for Harry. Because if The King doesn’t do it his brother will!”
“Harry should be next. He chose to leave, say goodbye to the titles and privileges,” another added.
A third also wrote, “Harry and Meghan should be next.”
Notably, Prince Andrew’s scrutiny is expected to intensify in the coming days as his late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s bombshell tell-all memoir is set to be released on October 21, 2025.