Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary

Kiara Advani marked 2nd anniversary with Sidharth Malhotra in the most hilarious way possible.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress shared a funny reel featuring herself and her actor husband.
The post began with the couple’s iconic wedding moment, where Advani beamed in joy while walking towards the Yodha star.
Cutting to the present, Advani is seen pulling a trolley with Malhotra standing atop, moving his hands in swimming like gesture.
“How it started. How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you,” Advani captioned her post.
Her clip garnered a multiple funny and interesting comments, enjoying the duo’s playful banter.
One fan wrote, “So cutee.”
Another penned, “Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple.”
“happy 2 years,” a third fan noted.
“Lol this is soooo funny. U absolute cuties," a fourth chimed.
Additionally, the Ittefaq star also shared pictures from the wedding event to express love for his wife in the caption, “Happy anniversary, love @kiaraaliaadvani. Officially branded as yours forever!”
To note, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Rajasthan.
It is pertinent to mention the couple dated for two years after falling in love on sets of the Dharma Production movie titled Shershaah.