Royal

King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud

King Charles celebrates Anglo-Italian relations alongside David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in England

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025

King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud 

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently joined David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in England. 

As reported by The Telegraph magazine, the Beckhams dined at the private residence of the King and Queen in Gloucestershire, England, alongside Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion designer, and Helen Mirrenon on Friday, February 7th, 2025.

King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud

The former footballer and his wife made a guest appearance at 76-year-old King's black tie dinner to celebrate Anglo-Italian relations and the benefits of 'slow' food and fashion.

David was reportedly also announced as an ambassador for the King's Foundation, the charity that runs Highgrove, last year.

However, the reason for their meeting has remained unclear.

After the dinner, the father-of-two also expressed his passion for slow food as he explained in his short speech how food choices helped to define cultures and bring people together.

"I can scarcely believe that it is over twenty-one years since I spoke at Carlo Petrini’s Terra Madre conference in Turin," King addressed.

This meeting between King and the popular Hollywood couple came after a few reports suggested that Victoria Beckham is open to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

The feud between the Prince of Sussex and the English footballer began back in 2010 after multiple sources confirmed that David was accused of leaking royal information in the press.

Since then, Beckhams has seen distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

However, King Charles himself has never publicly commented on the ongoing feud between his son and the footballer. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share PDA moment at Super Bowl party

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky enjoy lunch date after rapper's assault trial

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie reunites with Zoe Saldana at Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Sarah Ferguson issues first statement after Prince Andrew loses big honour
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Andrew plans to follow Harry's strategy to regain royal lodge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crush split rumors with passionate kiss at Invictus Games
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
Duchess Sophie signals unwavering support for King Charles with rare move
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘flirting’ with Prince William 'deepened' his rift with Prince Harry
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Queen Sonja of Norway makes powerful comeback after surgery
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow
Princess Eugenie enjoys glamorous outing after Prince Andrew suffers big blow
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ met Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet?
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ met Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea ahead of Invictus Games
Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors
Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games amid ‘split’ rumors
Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip welcome first baby girl
Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip welcome first baby girl
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos of Greece ties knot again months after Princess Tatiana divorce