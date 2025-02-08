King Charles meets Victoria and David Beckham amid Harry, Meghan feud 

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently joined David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in England.
As reported by The Telegraph magazine, the Beckhams dined at the private residence of the King and Queen in Gloucestershire, England, alongside Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion designer, and Helen Mirrenon on Friday, February 7th, 2025.
The former footballer and his wife made a guest appearance at 76-year-old King's black tie dinner to celebrate Anglo-Italian relations and the benefits of 'slow' food and fashion.
David was reportedly also announced as an ambassador for the King's Foundation, the charity that runs Highgrove, last year.
However, the reason for their meeting has remained unclear.
After the dinner, the father-of-two also expressed his passion for slow food as he explained in his short speech how food choices helped to define cultures and bring people together.
"I can scarcely believe that it is over twenty-one years since I spoke at Carlo Petrini’s Terra Madre conference in Turin," King addressed.
This meeting between King and the popular Hollywood couple came after a few reports suggested that Victoria Beckham is open to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The feud between the Prince of Sussex and the English footballer began back in 2010 after multiple sources confirmed that David was accused of leaking royal information in the press.
Since then, Beckhams has seen distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
However, King Charles himself has never publicly commented on the ongoing feud between his son and the footballer.